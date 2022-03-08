President Biden Announces Ban On All Russian Energy Imports

President Biden announced earlier today that the United States will not help fund Putin's war.

MSNBC broke away to cover the presser.

Biden said, "We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy."

He continued, "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine."

"This is a mode that has strong bipartisan support from the Congress and I believe in the country. Americans have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and made it clear that we'll not be part of subsidizing Putin's war. We made this decision in close consultation with our allies and our partners around the world." Biden said.