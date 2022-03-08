President Biden Announces Ban On All Russian Energy Imports

President Biden told the nation we are banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy.
By John AmatoMarch 8, 2022

President Biden announced earlier today that the United States will not help fund Putin's war.

MSNBC broke away to cover the presser.

Biden said, "We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy."

He continued, "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine."

"This is a mode that has strong bipartisan support from the Congress and I believe in the country. Americans have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and made it clear that we'll not be part of subsidizing Putin's war. We made this decision in close consultation with our allies and our partners around the world." Biden said.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue