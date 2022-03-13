Bill Barr Whitewashes History: 'I Tried To Be Balanced'

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said that Trump "went off the rails," but he is prepared to vote for Donald Trump in 2024 if it means stopping a Democrat from occupying the White House.
Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said that he is prepared to vote for Donald Trump in 2024 if it means stopping a Democrat from occupying the White House.

During an interview on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Barr why he would consider voting for Trump after calling him "unfit for office."

"You spent a lot of time in your books painting this person as unfit for office," Todd said. "And making it clear that he, himself, that he's got temperamental issues, he's got character issues and, yet, you would risk that again over Joe Biden?"

"Well, I think there are a lot of American people right now that might prefer having him back in office," Barr opined.

"You've had first-hand accounts, you saw it up close," Todd pressed.

"Well, I think elections are a binary choice," Barr asserted. "And unfortunately sometimes it's choosing the lesser of two evils. I believe that the progressive wing of the Democratic Party is dangerous for the United States."

"You've said this quite a bit," Todd noted. "It's an uncomfortable thing to hear from somebody who was needing to provide equal justice under the law as attorney general. Because you said it while you were attorney general. You really think the left in this country is somehow more dangerous than some issues around the world?"

"In terms of the leadership of the country, I think they would be a dangerous choice for the United States," Barr replied. "Under our system, the person who is in charge of the administration of the criminal law is a politically accountable official. And an official has to be politically accountable but at the same time dedicated to providing equal justice based on law and facts with no favoritism or partisanship, which I did."

"I tried to be balanced," he added, pointing out that Trump "went off the rails at the end."

Discussion

