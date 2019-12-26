O Irony! Chuck Todd To Present A Special On The Spread Of Misinformation

This is a remarkable interview with Chuck Todd. https://t.co/C829xBlhJ1 He admits several times he has been naive about the Republicans' commitment to disinformation. — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) December 25, 2019

Rolling Stone has an interview with Chuck Todd about his upcoming special on the spread of disinformation in today's political media. And you know, it really has nothing to do with him!

The first Sunday of the Trump administration is when the phrase, “alternative facts” was debuted. It was on Meet the Press Rudy that Giuliani used the phrase “Truth isn’t truth.” So look, whether we’d liked it or not, our platform has been used, or they’ve attempted to use our platform to essentially disseminate, or to sort of, what I would say, is lay the groundwork for this. And it’s clearly an epidemic. And I think that even if a special like this is only seen by people who already believe we have a problem, it is a reminder. I’m a big supporter of something called the News Literacy Project. My fear is the next news consumers: How will they know truth from fiction? How will they have the tools to discern from this?

Certainly not with THE LIARS AND SHILLS YOU BOOK ON YOUR SHOW, OVER AND OVER AND OVER, right, Chuck? Not with the fact that you allow their lies to go unchallenged, right?

I think our biggest problem going into 2020 is that we have two sets of standards simply on political advertising. If you choose to advertise on cable or television, on linear television, there’s a certain set of standards on fact that you have to surpass in order to get your ad on television. Not the case on social media. And we have seen the Trump campaign literally use two different ads — one that allows them to say their misinformation about Biden in the areas that they can. So part of this is putting it all in one place as almost as an educational exercise, if you will, to show we have a systemic issue here.

Fun fact: Chuckles uses the word "naive" five time in this story to excuse gross journalistic malpractice, but never once uses the word "lie" to describe the lies of Donald Trump or the GOP.

I tried to describe what was going to happen two days after inauguration. https://t.co/BtTIkbiw2x "We are not bound by what you call facts. We have our own, and we will proceed to put them out regardless of what the evidence says." — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) December 25, 2019

Jay, he may say “naive” but the behavior is not naive. It’s Willfully Ignorant. He points out that the news media had the wool pulled over its eyes with Bush and Iraq. That he knew Trump was a shyster. And yet he ignored all of that. Ignoring something isn’t being naive. — ⚡️Kathy E Gill (@kegill) December 25, 2019

It was the word he used for his own behavior. It would not be mine. — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) December 25, 2019

Apparently, Chuck Todd can’t keep his famous black authors straight? The quote he attributed to Toni Morrison was said by Maya Angelou, not Toni Morrison. — EmptyNestExpat (@EmptyNestExpat) December 25, 2019

That seems to address one aspect of the disinformation campaign by GOP.



It doesn't address how and why he continually fails to confront and question these propagandists when they come on his show and spew their garbage without contesting the lies.



He's not good at his job. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) December 25, 2019