O Irony! Chuck Todd To Present A Special On The Spread Of Misinformation

Rolling Stone has an interview with Chuck Todd about his upcoming special on the spread of disinformation in today's political media. And you know, it really has nothing to do with him!
The first Sunday of the Trump administration is when the phrase, “alternative facts” was debuted. It was on Meet the Press Rudy that Giuliani used the phrase “Truth isn’t truth.” So look, whether we’d liked it or not, our platform has been used, or they’ve attempted to use our platform to essentially disseminate, or to sort of, what I would say, is lay the groundwork for this.
And it’s clearly an epidemic. And I think that even if a special like this is only seen by people who already believe we have a problem, it is a reminder. I’m a big supporter of something called the News Literacy Project. My fear is the next news consumers: How will they know truth from fiction? How will they have the tools to discern from this?
Certainly not with THE LIARS AND SHILLS YOU BOOK ON YOUR SHOW, OVER AND OVER AND OVER, right, Chuck? Not with the fact that you allow their lies to go unchallenged, right?
I think our biggest problem going into 2020 is that we have two sets of standards simply on political advertising. If you choose to advertise on cable or television, on linear television, there’s a certain set of standards on fact that you have to surpass in order to get your ad on television. Not the case on social media. And we have seen the Trump campaign literally use two different ads — one that allows them to say their misinformation about Biden in the areas that they can. So part of this is putting it all in one place as almost as an educational exercise, if you will, to show we have a systemic issue here.
Where to begin, where to begin?