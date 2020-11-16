Chuck Todd Fails To Connect The Dots, Part Infinity

Chuck Todd's Meet the Press has a tweet.

Good Sunday afternoon —



President Trump is refusing to acknowledge two realities:



-The election: Trump lost to Joe Biden by more than five million votes.



-Covid-19: The pandemic is at its highest peak yet as 31 states set records for new cases. pic.twitter.com/WISMXEEvV0 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 15, 2020

One of the things you might notice —that UpChuck clearly does not— is that both of these issues (concession and the Trump-Virus lack of progress) are being abetted by a compliant Republican party.

That’s the story.

And that is what UpChuck is ignoring.

And one of the other things you might notice if you watched the wretched show, is that UpChuck did not have on one single Republican Senator to explain any of this, ask any questions of —particularly why 7 months later there still is no Trump-Virus relief package.

[Republican Senators refused to come on Sunday's program. -- eds.]

Imagine being a Republican and being too scared to be interviewed by Chuck Todd. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 15, 2020

It’s mind-boggling that MTP just ignored the whole culpability angle. Why are you not standing up to Lord Damp Nut and forcing him to face his loss? Why are you not standing up to Mitch McConnell to get some relief to Americans?

The spice must flow, as we say about MTP.

We already knew that the 4th Reich had abandoned us, our states are barely functioning right now as the Trump-Virus takes its terrible toll, and our failed political press is ignoring the story right in front of it.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors