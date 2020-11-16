Media Bites
Chuck Todd Fails To Connect The Dots, Part Infinity

Even when every Republican Senator refuses to come on his show, Chuck Todd will not acknowledge their complicity with Trump.
By Tengrain
1 day ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Chuck Todd's Meet the Press has a tweet.

One of the things you might notice —that UpChuck clearly does not— is that both of these issues (concession and the Trump-Virus lack of progress) are being abetted by a compliant Republican party.

That’s the story.

And that is what UpChuck is ignoring.

And one of the other things you might notice if you watched the wretched show, is that UpChuck did not have on one single Republican Senator to explain any of this, ask any questions of —particularly why 7 months later there still is no Trump-Virus relief package.

[Republican Senators refused to come on Sunday's program. -- eds.]

It’s mind-boggling that MTP just ignored the whole culpability angle. Why are you not standing up to Lord Damp Nut and forcing him to face his loss? Why are you not standing up to Mitch McConnell to get some relief to Americans?

The spice must flow, as we say about MTP.

We already knew that the 4th Reich had abandoned us, our states are barely functioning right now as the Trump-Virus takes its terrible toll, and our failed political press is ignoring the story right in front of it.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

