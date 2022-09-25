Spineless Nancy Mace: Sure, I'll Back Trump If He's The 2024 Nominee

Rep. Nancy Mace changes her views like the wind. She harshly criticized former President Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Mace voted to certify Joe Biden's win. Trump won't ever forgive her for that, so he backed her challenger, former state Rep. Katie Arrington.

The South Carolina Republican tried to sidestep a question from Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" about whether she'd support Trump in a 2024 presidential bid.

"I'm very much hopeful that [we] see a deep bench of Republicans and Democrats who will be running for president in 2024," she said.

"We have to be solution-driven, regardless of who the nominee is for '24 for Republicans. I hope that it's a wide field. I hope that we see a woman on the ticket," Mace said.

Todd pressed her further because what she was saying amounted to blabbity blabbity blabbity blab.

Finally, she said she'll support Donald Trump in 2024 if he's the Republican nominee.

Mace did previously criticize Trump for Jan. 6. However, she did not vote for his 2020 impeachment for inciting the mob of Trump supporters that attacked the Capitol.

She did say that Republicans would likely consider an impeachment vote against President Biden if the GOP takes control of the House after the midterms. Republicans have no plans. No plan for the Southern border. No plan for our country's debt. They're on a revenge kick because Trump was rightfully impeached twice. If they impeach Biden, then impeachments are just a joke and not to be taken seriously.

This was my favorite Nancy Mace moment from 2021 when she claimed to have been vandalized by ANTIFA: