Spineless Nancy Mace: Sure, I'll Back Trump If He's The 2024 Nominee

*Pretends to be shocked*
By Conover KennardSeptember 25, 2022

Rep. Nancy Mace changes her views like the wind. She harshly criticized former President Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Mace voted to certify Joe Biden's win. Trump won't ever forgive her for that, so he backed her challenger, former state Rep. Katie Arrington.

The South Carolina Republican tried to sidestep a question from Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" about whether she'd support Trump in a 2024 presidential bid.

"I'm very much hopeful that [we] see a deep bench of Republicans and Democrats who will be running for president in 2024," she said.

"We have to be solution-driven, regardless of who the nominee is for '24 for Republicans. I hope that it's a wide field. I hope that we see a woman on the ticket," Mace said.

Todd pressed her further because what she was saying amounted to blabbity blabbity blabbity blab.

Finally, she said she'll support Donald Trump in 2024 if he's the Republican nominee.

Mace did previously criticize Trump for Jan. 6. However, she did not vote for his 2020 impeachment for inciting the mob of Trump supporters that attacked the Capitol.

She did say that Republicans would likely consider an impeachment vote against President Biden if the GOP takes control of the House after the midterms. Republicans have no plans. No plan for the Southern border. No plan for our country's debt. They're on a revenge kick because Trump was rightfully impeached twice. If they impeach Biden, then impeachments are just a joke and not to be taken seriously.

This was my favorite Nancy Mace moment from 2021 when she claimed to have been vandalized by ANTIFA:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue