Spineless Mitt Romney Calls Legislative Efforts To Get Trump's Taxes 'Moronic'

Anyone still remember the days when it was considered politically toxic to be labeled as a "flip-flopper?" My how things have changed. Here's Utah Sen. Mitt Romney on this Sunday's Meet the Press attacking the Democrats for attempting to get Trump's tax returns.

CHUCK TODD: You, you have, you were very aggressive in getting, in getting candidate Donald Trump to try to release his tax returns. He now wants to fight this effort by Congress all the way to the Supreme Court. And while I could maybe understand he wants to do it on privacy grounds, he still doesn't want to show the country his tax returns. How problematic is that?

SEN. MITT ROMNEY: Well, I'd like the president to follow through and show his tax returns. He said he would. I think it was on The Today Show. He said he would be happy to release his returns. So I wish he'd do that.

But I have to also tell you I think the Democrats are just playing along his handbook, which is going after his tax returns through a legislative action is moronic. That's not going to happen. The courts are not going to say that you can compel a person running for office to release their tax returns. So he's going to win this victory. He wins them time after time.

And, you know, the Green New Deal, all these candidates out there talking about getting, getting rid of Obamacare and traditional health care and putting in place Medicare, these things are just, just nonstarters. And I think the Democratic party is finding itself in a real difficult position with those kind of positions.