House Ways And Means Chairman Finally Orders IRS To Provide Trump's Tax Returns

At long last, House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal has demanded that IRS provide tax returns for the past six years for Donald Trump and entities related to him. Here's the list:

The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust

DJT Holdings, LLC

DJT Holdings Managing Member, LLC

DTTM Operations, LLC

LFB Acquisition Member Corp.

LFB Acquisition LLC

Lamington Farm Club LLC d/b/a Trump National Golf Club - Bedminster

Oddly, Neal explained that the demand for returns was for the purpose of reviewing how the IRS audits presidential tax returns, rather than as an investigation of Trump wrongdoing.

“Consistent with its authority, the Committee is considering legislative proposals and conducting oversight related to our Federal tax laws, including, but not limited to, the extent to which the IRS audits and enforces the Federal tax laws against a President,” Neal wrote in his letter demanding the returns.

Under the law, the IRS must furnish the requested returns. It is not optional. This, however, is not stopping Trump from whining like a sad, pathetic child.

*TRUMP SAYS HE'S `NOT INCLINED' TO RELEASE TAX RETURNS TO NEAL — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) April 3, 2019

I guess no one has told him that he has no choice. I expect some rage-tweeting and maybe sad calls with Sean Hannity once he gets a clue.