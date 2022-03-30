Tucker Threatens Nukes If Putin Is Removed

Tucker Carlson continues to perform his Kremlin talking points in support of Putin.

This time Tucker said nuclear Armageddon will befall America if the Russian president happens to be removed from office.

When President Biden rightly called Vladimir Putin a war criminal and hoped for regime change in Russia, that shockingly became a bridge too far for many at Fox News.

In Carlson's rant, he pointed out that Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons, which everyone knows.

Tuckems then intimated that those weapons would somehow fall into the hands of anti-American extremists in Russia and 'likely" be used on the American people.

Carlson said, "Because of course we have no chosen successor to Putin -- is it possible, if we did that, that one of those 6,000 nuclear weapons might wind up in the hands of some anti-American terror group and be used against our civilian population here? A nuclear weapon. Well, it's not just possible, it's likely."

It's not just a possibility, it's likely that the U.S will suffer nuclear devastation if the Russian people get rid of Putin? That's fearmongering of the worst kind.

The Kremlin couldn't have said it better.