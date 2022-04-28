Kremlin TV: Nukes Mean We Will Go To Heaven, They Will Die

In yet another sign of just how bad things are going for Russia in Ukraine, Putin's Stooges are now echoing Putin himself that World War III is imminent and that they will use nuclear weapons "if we have to." But that's ok because even if they all die they're the ones going to paradise. Like something you'd hear from Al-Qaeda or other Islamic terrorists. All a bit more surreal than usual.

"To my horror, on one hand, on the other hand, on the understanding that it is what it is, but we will go to heaven, and they will simply croak," said Margarita Simonyan.

It is what it is.

It's all a bit difficult to see what they hope to accomplish by repeating Putin's insane bluff, or what ordinary Russians think of their foolishness.

Source: Julia Davis/Daily Beast

Russian President Vladimir Putin ominously warned on Wednesday that if any other country intervenes in Ukraine, Russia will respond with “instruments… nobody else can boast of, and we will use them if we have to.” In recent days, Russian state media has been hyping up the same rhetoric, bombarding audiences with jarring declarations that World War III is imminent. Every major channel is promoting the idea of an inevitable, never-before-seen escalation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is being portrayed as a war waged against the Kremlin by the collective West. Patriotic citizens are now being primed for the idea that even the worst outcome is a good thing, because those dying for the motherland will skyrocket to paradise.

Elsewhere, Russia Today's Margarita Simonyan said Russia was being forced into using nukes by the West, or as she calls them, the Anglo-Saxons.

A leading Kremlin mouthpiece has warned that the West’s overt backing for Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory could lead not to Russia’s defeat but to the “total annihilation” of Ukraine. The warning from Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the propaganda outlets RT and Sputnik, came after further Ukrainian strikes overnight on the border city of Belgorod, a key supply center for Russian military forces in eastern Ukraine. “Explosions and air defense sirens in Belgorod,” Simonyan wrote early Thursday in a message on Telegram. “The Anglo-Saxons publicly encourage Ukraine to take their hostilities into Russian territory. And they give them means to carry that plan out. “What choice do you leave us, idiots? The total annihilation of what remains of Ukraine? A nuclear strike?”