Chuck Todd Goes After Biden For Calling Putin 'War Criminal'

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) disputed NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday over the suggestion that President Joe Biden miscalculated when he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal."
Chuck Todd Goes After Biden For Calling Putin 'War Criminal'
By DavidMarch 20, 2022

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) disputed NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday over the suggestion that President Joe Biden miscalculated when he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal."

"President Biden called Putin a war criminal this week," Todd told Murphy. "There are a lot of people who agree with that assessment but question whether the president himself should have personalized it. Where are you in this?"

"I don't think you can do anything other than call Vladimir Putin a war criminal," Murphy replied. "He is! I mean, what he's doing right now as we speak, targeting children, maternity wards, schools inside Ukraine clearly crosses a line."

"We're going to negotiate with a war criminal?" Todd pressed. "That is what's difficult here, right? We didn't negotiate with [former Serbian President Slobodan Milošević]."

Murphy pointed out that the decision of whether or not to negotiate with Putin will be made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Biden is showing moral leadership just like President Zelenskyy is showing moral leadership," Murphy pointed out. "There are a lot of Republican colleagues now who are using their time to criticize President Biden, vote against Ukraine aid on the floor of the House and the Senate while President Biden is standing up there saying and doing the right thing."

"So I'm proud of President Biden for drawing a moral line against Vladimir Putin," he added. "I'd rather have my Republican colleagues supporting him rather than attacking him."

Watch the video below from NBC.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue