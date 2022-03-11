CSPAN Caller: Putin Invasion Stopped Biden From Rounding Up Trump Voters

Mike from North Carolina called into CSPAN's Washington Journal program and yelled that President Biden's original plan was to round up and arrest Trump and all Trump supporters, but Putin's attack altered his plans.

This is QAnon on steroids.

Mike from NC was furious the US wasn't doing enough in Ukraine and called Joe Biden a traitor to the country since he didn't do anything last year, the usual MAGA crap line. Mike said he was watching Fox News so he knows best.

Host Pedro Echevarria asked, "When you say not enough, how much further do we need to go in your opinion?"

"What did I say Pedro, Putin and his entire army should've been wiped out already. They can't even take down a Third World country that has about 1/5 of the military and we are scared of them?" Mike shouted.

Mike was probably one of those Republicans who said the US could wipe out Afghanistan and Iraq at the same time in a week back in 2003.

And this caller obviously doesn't know how many nuclear warheads Russia has, but continue.

Mike then got to his real point.

"To-be-crystal-clear, the original plan that I believe it was for Biden to have all Trump supporters and Trump rounded up and arrested, but Putin stepped in and altered his plans for right now," the caller exclaimed.

Then he went off on his "I'm a man" routine. Everyone gets upset by seeing the horrors of war including the deaths of women and children especially watching it live on TV, but this guy was unhinged in an insurrectionist kinda way.