Report: DOJ Grand Jury Has Been Secretly Targeting Trump World For Months

The investigation — which already involves more defendants than any other criminal prosecution in the nation’s history — has gone far beyond the storming of the Capitol.
By Susie MadrakMarch 31, 2022

Sources told reporters that the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol includes the preparation and funding for the rally that preceded the riot, as the DoJ examines the full extent of the conspiracy to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory. Via the Washington Post:

In the past two months, a federal grand jury in Washington has issued subpoena requests to some officials in former president Donald Trump’s orbit who assisted in planning, funding and executing the Jan. 6 rally, said the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The development shows the degree to which the Justice Department investigation — which already involves more defendants than any other criminal prosecution in the nation’s history — has moved further beyond the storming of the Capitol to examine events preceding the attack.

The events of Jan. 6, 2021, are a legally fraught puzzle for federal investigators. Prosecutors and FBI agents must distinguish between constitutionally protected First Amendment activity, such as speech and assembly, and the alleged conspiracy to obstruct Congress or other potential crimes connected to fundraising and organizing leading up to Jan. 6.

The Department of Justice, as some of us said all along, is doing their job. They have been doing their job. This didn't just happen in the past week because Congress members publicly complained. Even the reporters who wrote this piece get it wrong by saying the probe has "expanded." These grand jury subpoenas didn't just fall out of the sky, and it's not in response to public pressure. Leaking the news? Yeah, that's for the benefit of the public. But this is a hugely complex investigation, and they're being careful not to screw it up.

