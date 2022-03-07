Finally, Democrats Bring A Knife To A Knife Fight

Keep punching!
Guys, Axios has a stunning bit up this morning (emphasis mine):
A dark money group with ties to Democratic Party heavyweights will spend millions this year to expose and try to disbar more than 100 lawyers who worked on Donald Trump’s post-election lawsuits, people involved with the effort tell Axios.
Why it matters: The 65 Project plans to begin filing complaints this week and will air ads in battleground states. It hopes to deter right-wing legal talent from signing on to any future GOP efforts to overturn elections — including the midterms or 2024.
The group has three categories of targets, according to plans reviewed by Axios.
- Trump’s legal inner circle, including lawyers such as campaign hands Jenna Ellis and Boris Epshteyn and post-election lawyers like Sidney Powell and Joe DiGenova.
- Lawyers who signed on as “alternate electors,” who planned to submit their names to the Electoral College in lieu of legitimate elector slates if Trump-aligned legal challenges succeeded.
- Licensed attorneys who participated in or were present at the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
And it seems to have hit its intended target, as the laddie doth protest too much, methinks: “This move is nothing more than a desperate attempt by leftist hacks and mercenaries…” Paul Davis, a Texas attorney targeted for his presence at the Capitol on January 6, wrote in an email to Axios.
Sounds like the Dems finally found their vestigial spines and have brought a knife to a knife fight, rather than a cunning 110+ Powerpoint stack.
Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.