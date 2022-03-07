Finally, Democrats Bring A Knife To A Knife Fight

Keep punching!

“The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers” —Dick The Butcher, Henry VI, Part 2, Act IV, Scene 2

Guys, Axios has a stunning bit up this morning (emphasis mine):

A dark money group with ties to Democratic Party heavyweights will spend millions this year to expose and try to disbar more than 100 lawyers who worked on Donald Trump’s post-election lawsuits, people involved with the effort tell Axios.

Why it matters: The 65 Project plans to begin filing complaints this week and will air ads in battleground states. It hopes to deter right-wing legal talent from signing on to any future GOP efforts to overturn elections — including the midterms or 2024.

The group has three categories of targets, according to plans reviewed by Axios.