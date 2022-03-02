Hackers Change The Call Sign Of A Putin-linked Superyacht To 'FCKPTN'

The Hacktivist group also changed his destination to 'Hell.'
By Ed ScarceMarch 2, 2022

A cute and funny story that might even annoy Putin, but it will take more than these petty annoyances to stop that madman.

Source: Business Insider

The Anonymous "hactivist" collective has messed with the call sign of a superyacht said to be owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The group claimed credit on Tuesday for the hack, which involved changing the call sign of the vessel — named Graceful — to "FCKPTN" and altering the craft's destination to "hell."

The Anonymous group claimed credit for the hack with a tweet reading: "Now Putin's yacht is on the right track! ;) #FckPutin."

At press time, tracking information on the vessel seen on Marinetraffic.com showed that the superyacht's call sign had been updated to "ANONYMO" with "FCKPTN" being the boat's destination instead.

Anonymous sent their love.

