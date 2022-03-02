Hackers Change The Call Sign Of A Putin-linked Superyacht To 'FCKPTN'

A cute and funny story that might even annoy Putin, but it will take more than these petty annoyances to stop that madman.

Source: Business Insider

The Anonymous "hactivist" collective has messed with the call sign of a superyacht said to be owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The group claimed credit on Tuesday for the hack, which involved changing the call sign of the vessel — named Graceful — to "FCKPTN" and altering the craft's destination to "hell."

The Anonymous group claimed credit for the hack with a tweet reading: "Now Putin's yacht is on the right track! ;) #FckPutin."

At press time, tracking information on the vessel seen on Marinetraffic.com showed that the superyacht's call sign had been updated to "ANONYMO" with "FCKPTN" being the boat's destination instead.