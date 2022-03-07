How To Help Ukraine: Remember, Send Money Over Stuff

If you want to help Ukraine, send money. Here's why:

According to Kate Bahn, managing director of Charity Intelligence Canada, an organization that researches charities and aims to help people make informed decisions about where to donate, it's best to avoid sending boxes of donations.

Getting food or clothing delivered in Ukraine is a logistical nightmare, according to Bahn.

"The ports are closing, the highways, too. Getting trucks and lorries and air shipments into Ukraine is just not possible at this time."

She said that most supplies aren't likely to make it to the region or end up in landfills and that people would be better off donating money directly to charities instead.