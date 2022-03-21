'I Have Down Syndrome. I Am Awesome.'

A very uplifting story in honor of World Down Syndrome Day.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 21, 2022

Today is Down Syndrome Day. It is a day to raise awareness of Down syndrome, or Trisomy 21, and to empower people people with Down syndrome and to help make the world a more inclusive place.

One of the most touching stories of a person who has done this most of his life is Tim Harris. Tim has Down Syndrome, but with his healthy attitude and the support of a very loving and supportive family, Tim became the proud owner of Tim's place, a restaurant in Albuquerque. Tim's Place became known as the friendliest place in the world due to Tim's contagious positive attitude and his world famous hugs.

Sadly, Tim decided to close his restaurant about six years ago despite its huge popularity. But he did so for all the right reasons:

To learn more about Down syndrome, and learn of many other success stories, please visit this website.

Open thread below...

Discussion

