Idaho Man Gets 51 Months For His Role In Capitol Riot

Duke Edward Wilson, 68, attacked three police officers that day prosecutors said.
By Ed ScarceMarch 5, 2022

Wilson said he didn't remember his violent actions that day, but admitted it was him in the videos. "It was stupid for me to do something like that," he told the judge. "I made a very bad decision by going in that place that day." Prosecutors called it "fake remorse" and asked for the maximum sentencing according to his plea deal. They got it.

Source: Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man who hit a police officer with a pipe as part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last year was sentenced Friday to more than four years in federal prison.

Duke Edward Wilson, a 68-year-old logger from the small city of Nampa, told U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth that he didn't remember many of his actions. Prosecutors said he attacked at least three officers in a tunnel in the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Lamberth said the 51-month sentence — the maximum allowed under federal sentencing guidelines — was necessary because the insurrection was "a horrible day for our country."

"It's a message that the court has to send, that our country cannot deal with that," Lamberth said.

