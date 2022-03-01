John Bolton: Trump 'Barely Knew Where Ukraine Was'

Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor refuted Newsmax's efforts to claim the so-called "former president" was "tough on Russia."

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt read off a list provided by the Brookings Institution from 2019, which pretended (with bullet points)Trump was a credible deterrent against Russia. That's what Republicans are good at.

Schmitt said, "Trump took a very tough stance against Russia. I'm surprised you don't think he would never handle it better than Joe Biden?"

"No, he didn't. He did not," Bolton said.

Bolton then refuted several of the talking points Schmitt tried to propagate and said that with any sanction placed on Russia, Trump complained about it.

Bolton then put Trump in the Sarah Palin category of being a know-nothing.

"The fact is [Trump] barely knew where Ukraine was. He once asked John Kelly -- if Finland were part of Russia," he said.

"It's just that accurate to say that Trump's behavior somehow deterred the Russians."

Bolton said the reason Putin didn't attack Ukraine before was that Russia's military wasn't ready to move.

Right-wing media outlets are trying to re-write Trump's immoral Russia actions before our eyes. Their gaslighting isn't working.