BFD ALERT! Judge Rules Trump Likely Committed Crimes

For the first time in this sorry saga of election theft, a federal judge has ruled that Donald Trump likely committed a felony in his quest to steal the 2020 election.

POLITICO reports on the ruling by U.S. District Judge David Carter, who wrote: “Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.”

Carter's ruling was written in the context of his order that Eastman release 101 emails previously withheld from the January 6 committee, because Eastman was improperly claiming he could withhold them due to executive privilege.

Judge Carter emphasized that Eastman knew the plan he hatched was likely illegal, but he went ahead with it anyway. That plan was to put up alternate electors who would certify a Trump win in states Biden won in order to throw the entire election to the House of Representatives.

He wrote in his opinion: “If Dr. Eastman and President Trump’s plan had worked, it would have permanently ended the peaceful transition of power, undermining American democracy and the Constitution. If the country does not commit to investigating and pursuing accountability for those responsible, the Court fears January 6 will repeat itself.”

Well, AMEN to that.

Now that a court has agreed that Trump likely committed a crime, can we please get to the part where justice is done?

UPDATE: Buzzfeed has more, including the quote from the judge that January 6th was "a coup in search of a legal theory."