LEGO Retailer Raises $16,500 For Ukraine War Effort

Money raised will bring much-needed medical supplies to Ukraine.
Source: Brick Fanatics
An independent LEGO retailer has raised more than $16,000 for relief efforts in Ukraine by selling minifigures of Volodymyr Zelenskyy – and tiny Molotov cocktails.
Citizen Brick announced late last week that it would be launching a unique custom minifigure of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with printed Molotov cocktail pieces – with all proceeds being donated to victims in Ukraine. And while the Molotov cocktail elements ultimately saw its initial Instagram post removed, the retailer still managed to raise an enormous $16,540.
“As you may have noticed, the minifigs sold out almost immediately,” Citizen Brick wrote on Instagram. “We made as many as possible in a frantic 24 [hours], with the CB crew coming in on their day off to print. We know there were some folks who tried to get one and couldn’t. We hope they’ll consider making a direct donation to a relevant charity nonetheless.”
And LEGO itself seems to be a big supporter of Ukraine.
The LEGO Group has responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in several ways, including halting shipments to its Russian brand stores, reportedly advising its staff in Russia to avoid attending protests against the war, and donating £12.3m in relief efforts through the LEGO Foundation.