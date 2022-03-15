LEGO Retailer Raises $16,500 For Ukraine War Effort

Money raised will bring much-needed medical supplies to Ukraine.

Source: Brick Fanatics

An independent LEGO retailer has raised more than $16,000 for relief efforts in Ukraine by selling minifigures of Volodymyr Zelenskyy – and tiny Molotov cocktails.

Citizen Brick announced late last week that it would be launching a unique custom minifigure of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with printed Molotov cocktail pieces – with all proceeds being donated to victims in Ukraine. And while the Molotov cocktail elements ultimately saw its initial Instagram post removed, the retailer still managed to raise an enormous $16,540.

“As you may have noticed, the minifigs sold out almost immediately,” Citizen Brick wrote on Instagram. “We made as many as possible in a frantic 24 [hours], with the CB crew coming in on their day off to print. We know there were some folks who tried to get one and couldn’t. We hope they’ll consider making a direct donation to a relevant charity nonetheless.”