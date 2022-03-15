LEGO Retailer Raises $16,500 For Ukraine War Effort

Citizen Brick, a Chicago-based LEGO retailer, sold minifigures of President Volodymyr Zelensky ($100) and Molotov cocktails ($10) raising $16,540 to support Ukraine.
LEGO Retailer Raises $16,500 For Ukraine War Effort
By Ed ScarceMarch 15, 2022

Money raised will bring much-needed medical supplies to Ukraine.

Source: Brick Fanatics

An independent LEGO retailer has raised more than $16,000 for relief efforts in Ukraine by selling minifigures of Volodymyr Zelenskyy – and tiny Molotov cocktails.

Citizen Brick announced late last week that it would be launching a unique custom minifigure of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with printed Molotov cocktail pieces – with all proceeds being donated to victims in Ukraine. And while the Molotov cocktail elements ultimately saw its initial Instagram post removed, the retailer still managed to raise an enormous $16,540.

“As you may have noticed, the minifigs sold out almost immediately,” Citizen Brick wrote on Instagram. “We made as many as possible in a frantic 24 [hours], with the CB crew coming in on their day off to print. We know there were some folks who tried to get one and couldn’t. We hope they’ll consider making a direct donation to a relevant charity nonetheless.”

And LEGO itself seems to be a big supporter of Ukraine.

The LEGO Group has responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in several ways, including halting shipments to its Russian brand stores, reportedly advising its staff in Russia to avoid attending protests against the war, and donating £12.3m in relief efforts through the LEGO Foundation.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue