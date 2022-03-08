LOL Media Tries To 'Distance' Mike Pence From Trump

Pence was the loyal-est lapdog Trump had. Then Trumpians tried to hang him on J6.
LOL Media Tries To 'Distance' Mike Pence From Trump
Credit: @bluegal from debate screenshot
By Steve M.March 8, 2022

The mainstream media is very excited about Mike Pence.

* AP: "Pence Hits Trump: No Room in GOP for ‘Apologists for Putin’

* Bloomberg: "Pence Deepens Rift With Trump Over Putin Praise, 2020 Obsession"

* NBC: "Pence Draws Contrasts with Trump on Putin, 2020 Election in Speech to GOP Donors"

* USA Today: "Former Vice President Mike Pence: No Room in Republican Party for 'Putin Apologists'

And because it's a journalistic truism that "three's a trend" ...

Here's the problem: The Republican Party rank-and-file isn't interested. In polls of a possible 2024 GOP primary field, Pence loses to Ron DeSantis if Donald Trumpisn't included and is utterly crushed by Trump if Trump is included, with DeSantis invariably running second. DeSantis spends every waking moment of his life looking for ways to own the libs, and that's why he's the future of the party rather than Pence, even though that future won't arrive until Trump is gone from the scene.

The Republican Party doesn't want Pence. The mainstream media does -- it's looking for a new Liz Cheney, a new Lincoln Project, a new "resistance" "hero" who's a hero only to the media and to upmarket socially liberal but fiscally right-centrist Morning Joe watchers.

And, of course, Brave Sir Pence, as AP notes, "did not directly reference the former president" in his speech to donors. So this isn't even a direct, in-your-face challenge to Trump.

Despite the multiple headlines, this isn't newsworthy. The media is simply trying to will a new, respectable Republican Party into existence, ignoring the fact that Republican voters have no interest in being that kind of party.

Republished with permission from No More Mister Nice Blog.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue