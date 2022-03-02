Marge Greene Tries To Shiv Nice Joe Biden With Conspiracy Theories

Marge Greene gave her own Very Special America First Response to Joe Biden's State of the Union address last night, streamed from a (cheap?) hotel room on a fringe streaming channel. She claimed that Joe Biden is "totally compromised" and blackmailed by Russia over (you guessed it!) HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP!!!

This was fresh from her breakout performance as a Mean Girl with Lauren Boebert, accusing Biden of killing 13 soldiers in Afghanistan.

She also said it is “no wonder America is weak” and accused Biden of being someone who “puts America last” while “literally serving China and the world”.

Oh yeah, he's also a globalist. Probably has that lizard DNA, too!

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are walking warnings of what happens when an entire party gets overtaken by trolls and authoritarians. Simply attention-seeking bad faith machines.” — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) March 2, 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to have a “You lie” moment. When Biden spoke of securing the borders, Greene stood and chanted, "Build the wall." Ignored by her peers, one lawmaker could be heard telling her to sit down. #gapol — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 2, 2022

JUST IN: Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for speaking at Marjorie Taylor Greene fundraiser, says she “didn’t know what her views are” — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 1, 2022

NEW: Marjorie Taylor Greene will deliver a response speech to President Biden’s State of the Union tonight. She is calling it an “America First” response, which is the same name as the white nationalist rally she attended over the weekend. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 1, 2022