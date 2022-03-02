Marge Greene Tries To Shiv Nice Joe Biden With Conspiracy Theories

Marge Greene gave her own Very Special America First Response to Joe Biden's State of the Union address last night, streamed from a (cheap?) hotel room on a fringe streaming channel. She claimed that Joe Biden is "totally compromised" and blackmailed by Russia over (you guessed it!) HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP!!!
This was fresh from her breakout performance as a Mean Girl with Lauren Boebert, accusing Biden of killing 13 soldiers in Afghanistan.
She also said it is “no wonder America is weak” and accused Biden of being someone who “puts America last” while “literally serving China and the world”.
Oh yeah, he's also a globalist. Probably has that lizard DNA, too!