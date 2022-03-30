Mike's Blog Round-Up

Above, Blondie performs Hanging on the Telephone. OG Nixon's 18-minute gap in the record makes him a piker compared to Fat Nixon's 457-minute gap. Our bloggers are calling on line 1!

Hackwhackers tells us this isn't just a violation of the Presidential Records Act, this is a cover-up.

Bark Bark Woof Woof posits we should be patient waiting for the inevitable frog march from Mar-a-Lardo.

Election Law Blog reminds us of the infamous Tweet of Dec. 19, 2020 that set the whole coup rolling.

The Smirking Chimp declares that Ginni Thomas meets the Beeblebrox Standard for Weird.

Bonus Track: Yesterday we ranked Batman villains, today we rank Batman movies.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).