Mo Brooks Admits Trump Is Guilty Of Sedition

Mo Brooks, a big proponent of the Big Lie and ardent supporter of Donald Trump, admitted in a statement that Trump demanded he overthrow the election results of 2020, remove President Biden and hold a new special election for the presidency.

Trump yanked his support for the vacant Senate seat from Rep. Brooks in a statement decrying Brooks as "woke."

Another lie, of course.

Ed Kilgore reminds us of Brooks hellish support of Trump: "He was the first — and for a while the only — member of Congress to pledge to fight Joe Biden’s confirmation as president-elect during the (usually) pro forma joint session to count electoral votes on January 6, 2021. On that day, Brooks was one of the opening speakers at Trump’s “Save America” rally, ranting about the need for Trump supporters to “kick ass” and put their lives on the line to stop Biden from becoming president. He is the deranged voice of the hard-core MAGA base."

After a chat with coach Bill Belichick, Trump seems to have changed his mind.

Trump said Brooks made a terrible mistake and became "woke."

When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who ‘brilliantly’ convinced him to ‘stop talking about the 2020 Election. Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate. I don’t think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me. Election Fraud must be captured and stopped, or we won’t have a Country anymore.

Trump has withdrawn his endorsement of Mo Brooks in the Alabama Senate race. Brooks told a crowd of Trump supporters they should put the 2020 election “behind you” and Trump has been unimpressed with Brooks performance overall for months…unusual but unsurprising move. pic.twitter.com/LiV0lJ0YOC — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 23, 2022

After Trump pulled his MAGA certification out from under him, Brooks responded with his own statement.

President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency. As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.

Josh Marshall observed, " It’s an astonishing statement --It’s definitional sedition."

Mo Brooks must have seen the Sidney Powells and Rudy Giulianis held to account for enabling Trump's sedition and decided to save his own hide, endorsement or not. But will he testify to Donald Trump's sedition?