'No To War': Russia's Last Independent TV Channel Walks Out In Protest

Natalia Sindeyeva, one of the channel's founders, said “No to war” in its last telecast as the employees staged a walkout from the studio.
By Ed ScarceMarch 4, 2022

As Putin was shutting them down for their criticism of his war with Ukraine, the staff made a final protest, resigning live on air, and playing video from the ballet 'Swan Lake' as a final FU to Putin. Reports are that they left Russia.

Source: NDTV

The entire staff of a Russian television channel resigned live on-air after declaring “no to war” in the final telecast. The decision was taken by the staff of TV Rain (Dozhd) after Russian authorities suspended its operations over its coverage of Ukraine war.

Natalia Sindeyeva, one of the channel's founders, said “No to war” in its last telecast as the employees staged a walkout from the studio. The channel later said in a statement that it has suspended the operation "indefinitely".
...
After the dramatic exit of the staff, the channel played the 'Swan Lake' ballet video, which was shown on state-run TV channels in Russia when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The video has now gone viral on social media.

