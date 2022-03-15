Ocasio-Cortez Demands Answers On Oil Company Profiteering

'There Should Be Consequences for It': Ocasio-Cortez Slams Big Oil Price Gouging
Ocasio-Cortez Demands Answers On Oil Company Profiteering
Credit: Getty Images
By Common DreamsMarch 15, 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday took aim at corporate profiteers, calling for "consequences" for those who price gouge under the pretext of record inflation and international crises.

Responding to a tweet from MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, who asked "what's going on" with gas prices averaging $4.43 a gallon nationwide, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) replied: "Profiteering. And there should be consequences for it."

Echoing Ocasio-Cortez, fellow "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted that "Big Oil CEOs need to be held accountable for profiteering."

Last week, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) introduced the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax to target fossil fuel companies profiteering amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The measure is co-sponsored by Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) simultaneously introduced a House version.

In a separate tweet Monday, Ocasio-Cortez highlighted a failure by lawmakers to hold fossil fuel companies accountable—especially those who take money from the industry.

Targeting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—who opposes government funding for electric vehicle infrastructure while raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign cash from carbon polluters and profiting handsomely from his family's coal business—Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that it is "truly bizarre" how such conflicts of interest are "totally allowed" but "what's not acceptable is raising that fact and questioning the connection."

Last week, Common Dreams reported that 82% of respondents to a survey conducted by the advocacy group Fight Corporate Monopolies believe that inflation—which recently reached a 40-year high—is fueled by corporations hiking prices in pursuit of profit.

Republished from Common Dreams (Brett Wilkins, staff writer) under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0).

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue