McCain's vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin pretended to Hannity that she is interested in running for Senate against Lisa Murkowski.

Palin seemed to be upset with Hannity when he suggested she had to make up her mind fast about her political future.

Palin said she doesn't need an office to be out there supporting what she believes in already. She's been on Masked Singer, for cry-yi!

But back to this dance-off with Hannity:

"And if this season is the one that I need a more official platform to have then yeah, I'm gonna throw my hat in the ring," Palin said.

"We need people who have cajones," she said.

Republicans love to use juvenile terms to describe being "tough and strong" when they are feckless cowards.

Palin claimed people like her and Trump, who have "nothing to lose," are the people that should run for office. She's saying only rich elites should run for office.

By the way, Trump has a lot to lose if he is indicted in NY and for trying to overthrow the US government. which he should be.

Palin then turned back into her old self.

"No more of this vanilla, milquetoast, namby-pamby, wussy-pussy stuff that's been going on,' Palin said.

Palin's word salad is back!

Was she referring to the overall whiteness of Republican politicians, who do look like cutouts from vanilla cookie advertisements?

Anyway, I'm sure Gumby, Mr. Potato Head, Pepi LePew, and the green M&M would salute you, Sarah.