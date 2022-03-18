Rachel Hamm: Jesus Was In My Closet So I'm Running For Office

Republican candidate Rachel Hamm, running to be California’s Secretary of State, upped her massive amount of insane claims by saying Jesus was in her closet and that inspired her to run for office.

Hamm was interviewed by Friendly Atheist podcast and was asked why she decided to run for office.

California GOP Secretary of State candidate Rachel Hamm said today that she decided to run for office after her son found Jesus inside a closet in their home, and Jesus handed him a scroll telling her to declare her candidacy. pic.twitter.com/LdDLX1j8vS — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 18, 2022

Hamm said she is a prophesying dreamer of some sort to begin with. She had a lot of political dreams in 2019 and 2020 that she was in office.

Then Hamm recounted an episode where her youngest son Ezekiel, found an angel in her closet where she prays.

She went into said closet and found someone called Emmanuel.

"That wasn't an angel. That was Jesus himself. And so that's why I'm running for Secretary of State."

Okay, then.

Hamm has the backing of many of the evangelical lunatics that support Trump like Mike Lindell, Michael Flynn, and Steve Bannon. So you know she's a Christian nationalist first.

In 2021, The Daily Beast reported, "Hamm has claimed that devil-worshippers sacrificed animals and performed other occult rituals in front of her house. But she isn’t without her defenses, saying that her prayers also inspired the murder of a witch in her neighborhood."