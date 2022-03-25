Another Republican Found Guilty For Lying About Campaign Cash

Rep. Fortenberry caught, and convicted.
By Susie MadrakMarch 25, 2022

Nebraska congressman Jeff Fortenberry was convicted yesterday for lying to the feds about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. Via the Associated Press:

A federal jury in LA deliberated about two hours before finding the nine-term Republican guilty of concealing information and two counts of making false statements to authorities. Fortenberry was charged after denying to the FBI that he was aware he had received illicit funds from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent.

Fortenberry showed no emotion as the verdict was read but his youngest daughter began sobbing uncontrollably in the front of the gallery as her mother tried to console her. After the jury left the courtroom, Fortenberry walked over to his wife and the two of his five daughters who were present and clasped them in a hug.

Outside the courthouse, Fortenberry said the process had been unfair and he would appeal immediately. He would not say if he would suspend his campaign for reelection, saying he was going to spend time with his family.

Felons are eligible to run for and serve in Congress, but most of them resign instead of being expelled. (Yeah, like Kevin McCarthy would expel this guy instead of claiming he was "set up.")

There is no shame in the Republican party except losing.

