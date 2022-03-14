Ukrainian Cusses Out Putin In Live Newsmax Interview

Newsmax shoulda known better than to ask a Ukrainian MP on a live feed, "What would you like to say to Vladimir Putin?"
By DavidMarch 14, 2022

Ukrainian MP Alexey Goncharenko prompted an apology from a Newsmax anchor on Monday after he used profanity to respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During an interview on Newsmax, anchor Rob Finnerty asked Goncharenko, who was broadcasting from a Kyiv street, what he would say to Putin if he had a chance.

"What would you like to say to him?" Finnerty wondered.

"Oh," Goncharenko replied, "to Putin, me personally, I want to say to him, 'Go f-ck yourself.' Sorry to say it in the morning."

"Our message is clear," he added. "Just take your forces out of our country. Leave our land. That's all. We never attacked Russia and we don't have any intentions to do this. We just want you to leave our land and just give us the possibility to live our lives. That's all we want."

Finnerty quickly apologized "to anyone at home for that."

