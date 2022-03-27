Ukrainian Ice Dancers Give Emotional Performance At Worlds

Given little time to train because of the events in Ukraine, the ice dancers changed the music of their program to better reflect the reality they're living under. Fleeing Ukraine just six days ago, they left their sparkly costumes home and performed in t-shirts instead with the colours of Ukraine.

Source: Radio Canada

Ukrainian ice dancers Oleksandra Nazarova and Maksym Nikitin represented their country at the figure skating worlds in Montpellier, France, on Friday morning.

However, last week, they decided to change the music of their rhythm program to better reflect the drama that Ukraine has been going through since the start of the armed invasion of Russia a month ago.

Hailing from Kharkiv, one of the cities hardest hit by enemy attacks, the pair were originally set to perform their rhythm dance to the popular song Hit the Road Jack. But, given the context, the two athletes wanted to find a more appropriate piece to convey a strong message and raise public awareness.

Oleksandra Nazarova responded to her last week, telling her she couldn't see herself skating to happy music. She therefore sent him another coin, 1944, from Jamala, which commemorates the victory of Ukrainian troops from the former USSR against the German offensive in Crimea during the Second World War.

"For us, it's not just a competition. There is something more important, Nazarova asserted on Friday. We saw the tanks, heard the shots. My house no longer has windows. It's horrible to run to the shelter holding a child in your arms and I don't wish anyone to go through that."