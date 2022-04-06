Durbin Calls Out Hawley On Senate Floor Over QAnon-Backed Bill

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) called out Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Tuesday for introducing legislation that is reportedly backed by QAnon, a movement of conspiracy theorists.
By DavidApril 6, 2022

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) called out Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Tuesday for introducing legislation that is reportedly backed by QAnon, a movement of conspiracy theorists.

During a speech on the Senate floor, Hawley referenced his opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment to the Supreme Court. The senator has taken issue with the way Jackson sentenced child pornography offenders.

Hawley then announced that he is introducing new legislation that would toughen prison sentences for child pornography.

But Durbin suggested that Hawley was grandstanding for the QAnon viewers. Members of the movement believe that Democrats are running a vast pedophile ring.

"The Senator from Missouri comes to the floor today while Judge Jackson's nomination is pending on the Senate calendar," Durbin noted. "It's no coincidence that he is raising this issue within hours or days before her confirmation vote. It's one more very transparent attempt to link Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation with this highly emotional issue of federal sentencing when it comes to child pornography or child exploitation."

He continued: "There are some political groups -- at least one well-known political group that manufactures theories about child pornography and pedophilia and the like and even inspires deadly reactions to them and they're cheering this on."

Durbin said that he had seen reports of QAnon's reaction to Hawley.

"They're watching this and hoping that someone can keep this issue alive on the floor of the United States Senate," he added.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue