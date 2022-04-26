Fox Bobblehead Kennedy Proposes Getting Rid Of Public Schools

Bremerton, Washington high school coach Joseph Kennedy, a man was fired for refusing to stop on-field prayers with students after the games, filed a lawsuit against the school district. It is now about to be heard by the Supreme Court, which will decide whether is was a violation of the separation of church and state.

So naturally, in that context, Fox News host Kennedy just casually suggests that public schools should be eliminated.

"Maybe this is a great time in our country’s history where we rethink whether or not we have public schools. Maybe we should not have the government involved in education at all," she said. (Because her experience as an MTV VJ has prepared her to weigh in on such weighty matters, of course.)

It's not the first time she's suggested this.

Sure. Wingers have been trying to get rid of public schools for a long time, since Brown v. Board of Education. Why should their children have to go to school with Black children? That's what this is really about.

There are 98,755 public schools, 13,477 middle schools, 2,500 Junior high schools, 23900 Secondary Schools in the US. These statistics come from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). Compared to 1980, there were around 30% more schools available in 2018.

The wingnut fantasy is that the free market is going to replace all that with a relative handful of charter schools, creating a completely un-American two-tier education system. Shame on these people.