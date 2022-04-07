Jan 6th Defense Lawyer Representing 11 Oath Keepers Disbarred

Jonathon Moseley's disbarment will seriously affect many January 6th defendants, including 11 Oath Keepers facing sedition charges.
By Red PainterApril 7, 2022

[Above: CNN's Brianna Keilar interviews Jonathan Moseley, who defends the Oath Keepers' sedition]

A prominent Virginia attorney representing many January 6th defendants, including 11 Oath Keepers, just lost his ability to practice law! Politico reports that Jonathon Moseley, who represents a who's who of scumbag defendants, can't practice law anymore following a two-day hearing in Prince William County Circuit Court after which a three-judge panel decided to revoke his law license.

It is unclear exactly what happened that led to the bar discipline case, but "a summary posted on the Virginia State Bar website on Tuesday said the court found that he violated “professional rules that govern safekeeping property; meritorious claims and contentions; candor toward the tribunal; fairness to opposing party and counsel; unauthorized practice of law, multijurisdictional practice of law; bar admission and disciplinary matters … and misconduct.”

Whoopsie. Sounds like a lot of issues led to his disbarment. Moseley has stated that he plants to fight the disbarment and records show that he has already filed an appeal.

His disbarment poses trouble for the many defendants that he is already representing. The biggest impact will most likely be felt in the seditious conspiracy cases against 11 Oath Keepers. The judge overseeing those cases is keeping them on a tight schedule, with trial starting in July of this year. Two other Oath Keepers are set to go to trial later this year.

As a defendant, you really want to make sure your lawyer is actually able to defend you in court. You know, legally. But I guess there are always lawyers out there willing to drop their reputations right into the gutter if it means money or fame -- like Rudy Giuliani, Bill Barr, and now, Jonathan Moseley. Everyone is entitled to a defense, but watch the video above and see if you think the one he's offering makes any sense at all.

Discussion

