Oath Keepers Lawyer Uses 'Queer Eye Loft' For Zoom Background

Curbed helpfully itemized the prices for the decor if you like the look. Or you could, as Kellye SoRelle did here, just green screen it in for any Zoom calls you happen to be making in case you have to do things like provide testimony for the January 6 committee.

Source: Curbed

During Tuesday’s House Select Committee hearing on the January 6 riot, we were introduced to Kellye SoRelle, a volunteer with Lawyers for Trump and general counsel to the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers. In a prerecorded Zoom interview played by the panel, Sorelle said that conspiracy theorists Ali Alexander and Alex Jones “became, like, the center point for everything” involving the Stop the Steal rallies that preceded the breach of the Capitol.

Behind her was what appeared to be a lovely set of leather barstools, white marble counters, and a kitchen island with a welcome splash of color. Honestly — very nice. It was, as noted by Crooked Media’s Erin Ryan, a screenshot of the Kansas City loft that served as the home base to the cast of Queer Eye during season three. Bobby Berk styled the space with West Elm, and the photograph comes from Landon Vonderschmidt. SoRelle apparently liked it enough that she used it as her Zoom background. (Berk could not be reached for comment.)

If you also like the look, or just want to redecorate before providing testimony regarding your relationship to a right-wing militia and the events leading up to an attempted insurrection, the Cora leather stools that SoRelle’s head mostly covers are still available ($324 each), as are the perforated LED hoop chandeliers above the island ($499 each). A real (stop the) steal, if you ask me!