Former Oath Keeper Issues Dire Warning If Trump Elected In 2024

As tragic as the loss of life on January 6th was, Van Tatenhove testified during Tuesday's January 6th committee hearing, “the potential was so much more.” He cited the gallows that was set up for Vice President Mike Pence as just one indication of the horrific possibilities.

The possibility of bloodshed “has been there from the start,” Van Tatenhove said. Then, his voice halting with emotion at times, Van Tatenhove said he thinks we will probably not be so lucky next time.