Former Oath Keeper Issues Dire Warning If Trump Elected In 2024

A former spokesman for the Oath Keepers warned about likely bloodshed in the future if Trump and his allies “are not held to account” now.
By NewsHound EllenJuly 13, 2022

As tragic as the loss of life on January 6th was, Van Tatenhove testified during Tuesday's January 6th committee hearing, “the potential was so much more.” He cited the gallows that was set up for Vice President Mike Pence as just one indication of the horrific possibilities.

The possibility of bloodshed “has been there from the start,” Van Tatenhove said. Then, his voice halting with emotion at times, Van Tatenhove said he thinks we will probably not be so lucky next time.

VAN TATENHOVE: I do fear for this next election cycle because who knows what that might bring if a president that’s willing to try to instill, and encourage, to whip up a civil war amongst his followers using lies and deceit and snake oil, and regardless of the human impact, what else is he going to do if he gets elected again? All bets are off at that point. And that’s a scary notion.

I have three daughters. I have a granddaughter. And I fear for the world that they will inherit if we do not start holding these people to account.

