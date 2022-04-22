Marge's Lies Busted: 'Now That We've Watched The Video, I Remember That'

Throughout today's hearing, Marjorie Taylor Greene was continually busted for either lying about her past behavior, or feigning memory loss as a defense to her voluminous vile statements since Trump first took office..

In a heated exchange with opposing counsel, Greene, who has said QAnon is the real deal in 2017, claimed it was Attorney Andy Celli who believes in conspiracies about her, just like QAnon.

If that isn't clear enough, Greene emphasizes that she's convinced of Q’s authenticity.



“He appears to have connections at the highest levels. He’s posted many things that seem to verify that he is the real deal. It’s not just someone poking in the dark, messing with people.” pic.twitter.com/miJoPNirmY — Travis View (@travis_view) January 3, 2021

When he said she believed in QAnon, she lied and said, "No, I did not say I believed in QAnon."

#MarjorieTaylorGreene tried to claim @CNN and opposing counsel was part of QAnon and she was not! I kid you not. pic.twitter.com/lCwO7xeZzN — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) April 22, 2022

Celli laid the foundation for her past behavior by turning to an event in 2019, where she was agitating Trump supporters to descend on the US Capitol and occupy the building like a flood.

(Video of Greene plays)

If we have a sea of people, if we shut down the streets, if we shut down everything if we flood the Capitol building, flood all of the government buildings. Go inside the buildings. We owe them. We own these buildings. Do you understand that? We own the buildings and we pay all of the people that work in the buildings. On February 23rd, it may become cold, we are going to go inside. We're going to be warm. We are going to demand that our federal governments serve we the people because we are sick and tired of their ways. We are sick and tired of the corruption.

After denying she said any of these words, Celli asked, "Ms. Greene, that is you?

She replied, "Now that we've watched the video, I remember that."

How embarrassing. Marge's whole performance including her lawyer, who is also Cawthorn's attorney was ridiculous to the extreme.

Greene remembers a lot of her remarks in 2019, just nothing after.

Marge claims, after Ali Alexander called her “a friend” and “my favorite” member of Congress, that she doesn’t even know him. pic.twitter.com/LOwlZqCX4u — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 22, 2022

Marge Greene has no memory of saying, “this is our 1776 moment” in a Newsmax interview on J5, and no memory of talking to Lauren Boebert about that. pic.twitter.com/JwDqq43Low — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 22, 2022

Collection of I don’t remember responses pic.twitter.com/Oret8tDFVA — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2022

Question: The Declaration of Independence refers to King George as a tyrant?

Greene: I don’t have the history books in front of me pic.twitter.com/oIF8vvjtPx — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2022