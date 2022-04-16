Klan Mom Burning Through Campaign Cash Faster Than She Can Take It In

As The Daily Beast reported, "Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been one of the biggest fundraisers for Republicans in the House," but she's burning through more money than she can take in:

The campaign committee for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reported on Friday its first net loss since she was elected, posting a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 while additionally revising previous contribution totals down by more than $100,000. About half of that loss is represented in fees to Donald Trump’s top Jan. 6 attorney and a security detail that protected Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial last year. While Greene has always traded steep fees for slightly higher returns, she’s always managed to come out on top—until now. Last quarter she sprung a hole in the bucket, as her campaign committee, Greene for Congress, spent about $1.38 million while taking in only $1.06 million in donations. Fundraising costs alone wiped out three-quarters of those receipts.

Greene's campaign paid about $140,000 in expenses to a Knoxville-based executive protection company, which also handled security for Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial last year.

Here's more from Insider on the payments to Trump lawyer John Eastman:

Campaign groups affiliated with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have paid thousands of dollars in recent months to the firm of John Eastman, a lawyer who played a leading role in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Greene's reelection committee paid $10,000 in January to the Constitutional Counsel Group, according to a recent federal campaign finance disclosure. Eastman lists the Anaheim, California address of the Constitutional Counsel Group in state bar records. In a disclosure with the Federal Election Commission, Greene's campaign committee said it paid the Constitutional Counsel Group on January 14 for "legal services." But it was not the first payment to Eastman's firm from a committee tied to Greene, a Georgia Republican known for her incendiary style and embrace of conspiracy theories. Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Greene and Rep. Matt Gaetz, had previously paid Constitutional Counsel Group more than $15,000 between September and December 2021, according to Federal Election Commission records. [...] In a statement to Insider, Greene's campaign declined to provide details on Eastman's legal work.