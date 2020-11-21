Kyle Rittenhouse Posts $2 Million Cash Bond With Help From Domestic Abusers Rick Schroder And Mike Lindell

What's that saying about birds of a feather? Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin this August, and who has since been either made a sympathetic figure by, turned into the victim by, or glorified by the right and Trump, has managed to make $2 million in cash bail, and guess who decided to bail him out.

The teenage gunman charged with killing two Black Lives Matter protesters in Wisconsin this summer walked out of jail Friday afternoon after posting $2 million bail.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was released from custody around 2 p.m. and handed over to his own security detail after his attorneys posted bond on his behalf, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Supporters have been donating money for his bail, and a lawyer Friday said cash from former “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue” actor Ricky Schroeder and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell helped spring Rittenhouse.

“KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL.” attorney Lin Wood tweeted. “God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder ... & Mike Lindell ... for putting us over the top.”