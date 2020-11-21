Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Kyle Rittenhouse Posts $2 Million Cash Bond With Help From Domestic Abusers Rick Schroder And Mike Lindell

Accused Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is out on $2M bail with the help of former Silver Spoons actor Rick Schroder and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.
By Heather
Kyle Rittenhouse Posts $2 Million Cash Bond With Help From Domestic Abusers Rick Schroder And Mike Lindell
Image from: Screengrab

What's that saying about birds of a feather? Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin this August, and who has since been either made a sympathetic figure by, turned into the victim by, or glorified by the right and Trump, has managed to make $2 million in cash bail, and guess who decided to bail him out.

The teenage gunman charged with killing two Black Lives Matter protesters in Wisconsin this summer walked out of jail Friday afternoon after posting $2 million bail.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was released from custody around 2 p.m. and handed over to his own security detail after his attorneys posted bond on his behalf, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Supporters have been donating money for his bail, and a lawyer Friday said cash from former “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue” actor Ricky Schroeder and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell helped spring Rittenhouse.

“KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL.” attorney Lin Wood tweeted. “God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder ... & Mike Lindell ... for putting us over the top.”

Shannon Watts has this one exactly right:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team