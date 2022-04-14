On this day in 1960, the American record company Tamla Records, founded by Berry Gordy Jr., was incorporated as Motown Record Corporation. So today we pour out a little of Motown's finest. Marvin Gaye, "What's Going On" (see above)

Yastreblyansky explains why double standards are inherent to Conservatism.

Balloon Juice notes that "Nicolas Kristof Is Well Pleased With Himself".

The Mahablog on Jared Kushner’s Unparalleled Corruption.

Attention dinosaur nerds! Scientists discover fossil from dinosaur that died the day the Chixclub asteroid hit.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com