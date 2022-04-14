Republican Lawmaker Cites Hitler As Example Of Homeless Person Making Good

"Hitler lived on the streets [for two years]... and then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books," said Senator Frank Nicely.
By Ed ScarceApril 14, 2022

Homelessness doesn't have to be a dead-end, kids. You might still grow up to be Hitler.

Source: Newschannel 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill that targets Tennessee's homeless population is now headed to Governor Bill Lee's desk.

After extensive debate, which included an unexpected reference to Adolf Hitler, state senators passed the bill 22 to 10 on Wednesday.

The bill expands punishments for unauthorized camping on state-owned property to all public property, which is a Class E felony.

But the bill is what's known as 'permissive,' which means the punishment is not mandatory. It just gives local law enforcement permission to punish people who are homeless at their discretion.

Democrats, of course, objected, saying that the bill would criminalize homelessness. But at least one Republican found the gold at the end of rainbow. With Senator Frank Nicely, saying these immortal words:

"I wanna give you a little history lesson on homelessness. In 1910, Hitler decided to live on the streets for a while. So for two years, Hitler lived on the streets and practice his oratory and body language and how to connect with the masses and then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books. So a lot of these people, it's not a dead-end. They can come out of this. These homeless camps and have a productive life... or in Hitler's case a very unproductive life. I support this bill," said State Sen. Frank Nicely (R-Strawberry Plains).

