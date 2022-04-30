Russia Kidnaps Over One Million Ukrainians, Sends Them To 'Filtration Camps'

Russia seems particularly proud of their ethnic cleansing efforts in Ukraine so far, with one military expert on Kremlin TV yesterday speaking glowingly of a single "filtration camp" (the Nazis called them concentration camps) designed to house upwards of 100,000 "POWs." Except most of those people, probably 99% of them are ordinary Ukrainians, not soldiers. Even official Russian news agency TASS is reporting on what are, in effect, war crimes. They aren't ashamed of what they're doing in the slightest.

Source: SOFREP

In what is shaping up to be the largest mass kidnapping in recent history, the Russian media has reported that their troops and government have “evacuated” a total of 1 million Ukrainians, or exactly 1,021,871 Ukrainian civilians to Russia, including 187,636 children, since the start of the invasion. While Russian media uses the word “evacuation,” there is evidence that the majority of these Ukrainians were “forcibly deported” or, as we would say, “kidnapped” and forced to reside in Russia for reasons currently unknown.

In a report dated April 29th, the Russian news agency TASS reported that a total of 1,021,871 people crossed the Russian border, according to the Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev. According to the report, 19,442 people were “evacuated” from dangerous areas in Ukraine and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine just within the past day.

“Despite the obstacles that are being created by Kiev [Kyiv], 19,442 people, including 4,468 children, were evacuated to Russia from dangerous areas in Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, in the past day without any assistance from the Ukrainian authorities,” the Colonel said.

If confirmed (and there is large evidence to believe that this is true), it would be another war crime that violates Article 49 of the Geneva Convention. We’ll get to these legalities later on.