Reports: Russia Removes Commander Of Russian Black Sea Fleet For Moskva Sinking

Admiral Igor Osipov was removed from his position, according to a statement.
Credit: GetIndiaNews
By Ed ScarceApril 18, 2022

According to unverified reports, Osipov was relieved of his duties, arrested by men in plain clothes, and later beaten. Like most things to do with war, take such details in the reports with the requisite amount of salt. What is clear though is that Osipov is no longer in charge of the Black Sea Fleet.

Source: Guildhall

The commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, Admiral Igor Osipov , has been removed from his post. This was reported by the portal of the United Russia party ruling in the Russian Federation, citing party chairman Dmitry Medvedev , who is also deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

“The chairman of the United Russia party announced the dismissal of Osipov I.V. - Commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy during the investigation of the reasons for the loss of the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet," the statement said.

Russian social networks also report on the arrest of Igor Osipov. Eyewitnesses claim that the arrest of Admiral Osipov was carried out by people in civilian clothes.

According to Russian publics, Admiral Igor Osipov was on board the Moskva at the time of the attack by the Ukrainian military. Witnesses report that either Admiral Osipov himself or his adjutant was severely beaten during his arrest.

And, as a reminder...

