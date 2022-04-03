Teen Mom Boebert: LGBTQ+ Community Should Be 21 Before Coming Out

Wingnut GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert wants to prevent people in the LGBTQ+ community from making "life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity" before the age of 21.

Rep. Lauren Boebert raised a question on social media regarding an age requirement for people who make choices about "their sexuality and identity." "We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products," the Colorado official said in a tweet on Friday. We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products.



Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 1, 2022 [...] Boebert has faced criticism for her comments on LGBTQ+ issues. In February, she expressed her opposition to the Equality Act — which expands civil rights protections to the LGBTQ+ community— calling it "dangerous." according to Colorado Public Radio.

This is the same woman who dropped out of high school and had her first kid out of wedlock at the age of 18, and who was with her future husband at a Colorado bowling alley when he exposed himself to two teenage girls:

Jayson Steven Boebert, the husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has complicated his wife's political career recently, after reports that the right-wing congresswoman failed to disclose Jayson's highly-paid work in the natural gas industry while she was serving on the House Natural Resources Committee, which directly oversees regulation of that business. It appears that might not be the only thing about Jayson that Rep. Boebert doesn't want the public to know. In January 2004, when Jayson Boebert was 24, he was arrested for exposing himself to two young women at a Colorado bowling alley. His future wife Lauren Roberts (as she was then known), who was 17 at the time, was also present and was told she was no longer welcome at the bowling alley. Jayson Boebert pled guilty to "public indecency and lewd exposure" after that incident, according to The New York Post, and was sentenced to four days in jail with a subsequent two years on probation.

That hasn't stopped Boebert from having the audacity to give a lecture to the LGBTQ+ community about making "life altering" decisions.

Many on Twitter had similar reactions:

How old were you when Jayson showed his junk at the bowling alley? pic.twitter.com/BbbdGXUsOc — GG - 🌻💜💍🐶😷🦩🥑🤓🥂 (@glkg0223) April 1, 2022

It’d also be nice if all people could reach that level of maturity before your husband shows them his d*k in a public place — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) April 2, 2022

So…guns too then, right? They have to be 21 to buy a gun everybody! — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 1, 2022

You don't get to talk about maturity. pic.twitter.com/HI0kfR9OF1 — Abraxsys (@Abraxsys) April 1, 2022

And, as The Horse Whisperer noted, this would apply to straight people as well (which includes Boebert, who was obviously having sex, and making "life altering" decisions prior to the age of 21):