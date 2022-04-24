Texas GOP Rep: McCarthy's Lies Just Need Some 'Context'

We all know Republicans are a bunch of lying hypocrites and that even being caught on tape won't stop them from continuing to lie to the American public. It didn't stop Trump after the now infamous Access Hollywood tape came out, and it's not stopping House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy from continuing to lie about his comments to Trump following the MAGA sedition riot on January 6th and denying what we all heard with our own ears.

Texas GOP Rep. Michael McCaul was asked about McCarthy's comments on this weekend's Fox News Sunday, and McCaul told host Sandra Smith that McCarthy's comments just needed to be put "in context." He also made it crystal clear that the only thing any of them are worried about is regaining power in the midterms:

MCCAUL: Yes, absolutely. I think Kevin is in very good shape. In fact, the president came out saying that this is not going to endanger his relationship with Kevin, that he’s strongly supportive. You have to put it in the context of when it was given. This was literally right after Jan. 6. It was a very dark day and it was a very shocking day. A lot of emotions flying high. What Kevin was doing was gaming out various options, like, “Hey what if he got impeached in the House and then the Senate convicted? Would it be better for him to resign prior to that?” But the fact was that he never had that conversation with president Trump. President Trump said yesterday that he fully supports Kevin McCarthy for Speaker, as do I. Kevin has put one goal, and one goal only in his mind, and that's taking back the majority. And I've been with him to Israel, just got back from Ukraine and Poland and Romania. He's very astute in his grasp of the knowledge. He has worked tirelessly to get the majority back. I can tell you, the support in the conference is very strong for him, and this is a little Beltway bubble blitz, if you will. I don’t think it’s going to have any long-term consequences. I do believe we're going to get the majority back, hopefully 40 seats. Kevin will be your next Speaker of the House. He will work well with president Trump, and even when I was in Poland and Warsaw, you know, they were talking on the phone a lot, so I think this is one of those inside Beltway things. When I go home Sandra, no one talks about this. All they talk about is gas prices, inflation, you know, this war in Ukraine, what is happening in the border is the number one issue in Texas.

Unfortunately for McCaul, I think there's going to be plenty more "context" for all of us given the fact that the reporters from The New York Times have told everyone they "have a lot more" on tape after releasing these latest recordings of McCarthy.