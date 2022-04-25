Trump Held In Contempt Of Court: $10K A Day Fines

Trump must pay $10K a day until he forks over the subpoenaed documents to Letitia James.
By John AmatoApril 25, 2022

A New York judge agrees with New York Attorney General Leticia James.

The court held Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena for business documents related to an investigation by the state attorney general’s office.

Trump will now be docked 10K a day, every day, until he complies with the subpoena.

Kara Scannell told CNN that James is very unhappy, "[Trump] hasn't complied with it at all. That he has produced zero documents relating to this subpoena, which they have said is impossible since he was the head of that organization. They said they need the records to complete their investigation and they're coming up on a deadline where they say they could be forced to take enforcement action because of this looming deadline"

Judge Arthur Engoron in a Manhattan Supreme Court courtroom was not happy by Trump's actions, or should I say inaction.

"Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously and I take mine seriously."

Trump and his children have been attacking AG James relentlessly for having the audacity to go after the Trump organization.

I smell fear.

Trump can't claim executive privilege for not releasing the Trump organization's documents, but you know he'd liked to try.

More to come!

And hey, MAGA, your donations to "Make America Great Again, Again" PAC are now being transferred to the State of New York in ten-thousand-dollar-a-day increments.

