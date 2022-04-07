Trump Laughed Out Of Court Trying To Force Judge To Recuse

Donald Trump tried to remove a judge from his lawsuit against Hillary Clinton based on the fact that he was appointed to the court by President Bill Clinton. It didn’t go well for TFG.
By NewsHound EllenApril 7, 2022

Chances are, Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks already thinks Trump’s $72+ million lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Jim Comey and others is a joke. Trump accused them of having “maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative” about Russian collusion during the 2016 race. NBC’s Justice Correspondent Pete Williams described the suit as “basically, any grievance that Donald Trump ever had against his opponents, all packaged up as a lawsuit." Legal experts have called the case “deeply flawed and utterly hopeless” and worthy of sanctions against both Trump and his lawyers.

You can almost hear the judge snickering in his smack down of Trump’s motion. Judge Middlebrooks first pointed out that former President Clinton is not a party to the lawsuit before adding that even assuming the two Clintons’ interests are equated, there are still no grounds for recusal.

But the best part was Footnote 3. There, Judge Middlebrooks really stuck it to Trump:

I note that Plaintiff filed this lawsuit in the Fort Pierce Division of this District, where only one federal judge sits: Judge Aileen Cannon, who Plaintiff appointed in 2020. Despite the odds, this case landed with me instead. And when Plaintiff is a litigant before a judge that he himself appointed, he does not tend to advance these same sorts of bias concerns.

The judge then cited three Trump legal cases in which he was fine with Trump-appointed judges.

The judge's decision does not bode well for the rest of Trump's lawsuit but, as C&L’s Susie Madrak wrote when the suit was filed, it’s probably more about fundraising than any legal outcome.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue