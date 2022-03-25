YAWN: Trump Files Absurd Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

It's a bunch of the usual unfounded grievances wrapped up in a lawsuit.
By Susie MadrakMarch 25, 2022

Trump filed a lawsuit yesterday against Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and the usual suspects, claiming they “maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative” about Russian collusion during the 2016 race. Looks like someone's looking to replenish all that superPAC money, huh? Via the Washington Post:

Trump claims that he incurred expenses of more than $24 million in defending himself against the accusations. He is seeking damages of three times that amount in the lawsuit, which comes more than five years after he defeated Clinton in the November 2016 election.

“Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,” the lawsuit states. “The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme — falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources — are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison.”

Trump filed the 108-page lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, arguing that “a substantial part of the events or omissions giving rise to the Plaintiffs’ claims occurred in this District.” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Yes, I think this typo-ridden and illogical lawsuit has much more to do with putting cash in Trump's pocket. As long as he doesn't "officially" announce he's running in 2024, he can spend the money he collects from the rubes on anything he wants. The fundraising emails probably already went out this morning.

