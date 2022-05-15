Acosta Grills Dr. Scarf About Pathetic Loyalty To Trump

Dr. Deborah Birx, aka Dr. Scarf, joined Jim Acosta on Saturday to talk about her new book, and he didn't pull any punches about her flaccid and pathetic response to the "bonkers" lies Trump told the American people about COVID. Her book is called Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of the Trump Administration, Covid-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It's Too Late. Should have been called How I Stood By Silently And Let The Trump Administration Kill Hundreds Of Thousands Of Innocent Americans Through Misinformation, Disinformation And Lies, The Dr. Birx Story.

Acosta played the infamous clip of Trump talking about people injecting disinfectants and getting light INTO THEIR BODIES to kill COVID. Acosta said: "I have to ask, what was going through your head there when you were listening to this? And I know you're saying I got out on the road and talked to people and I was trying to do as much I could with all of these other experts, but at the end of the day you hear something that bonkers coming from the president of the United States, how could you have any faith in him whatsoever? I talked to Trump advisers, people close to the then president at the time who thought it was bananas for him to talk about injecting yourself with disinfectant, and didn't you think what's wrong with this guy?"

Dr. Scarf immediately tried to provide cover for Trump, blaming studies that showed that sunlight could act as a disinfectant for playgrounds and I guess this means Trump was confused about the difference between cleaning surfaces versus human bodies? She then pivoted and said: "Frankly, I was so taken aback in that moment. Obviously at the end of that, I said, not a treatment, contacted the CDC, FDA and got them to post that, and within seconds of leaving the press briefing, made sure the senior advisers knew they needed to get to the president and tell him that this, as you said, was bonkers."

Acosta pushed back on this statement, saying: "But I have to come back to this question because to me, it puzzles me to this day. How could anybody in their right mind working with the president at the time think he was dealing with reality? If you were to go up to any person on the street, and somebody was rambling about injecting themselves with disinfectant, you would question what is going on in their heads, and here he's going to be the president for months and months and months dealing with pandemic. That's why I come back to this question and I don't mean to go off on you, I don't understand why you or some of the others in the administration didn't get out in front of the camera and say he's not dealing with reality anymore. He's lost it. This is bonkers."

Dr. Scarf answered, "Well, he was the elected President of the United States."

So there you have it - she was fine with complete and utter misinformation that countered all of her education, training and professional work because IT WAS COMING FROM THE PRESIDENT, and apparently that fact rendered her mouth unable to move and her fingers unable to type out a statement.

Blood on her hands.