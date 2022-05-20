Alex Jones Claims 5 Year-old Girls Are Getting Pregnant

Not only is this false, but the idea that little girls would have to be **raped** for this to happen doesn't faze this lunatic.
By John AmatoMay 20, 2022

Alex Jones is off his rocker.

Jumping on the extreme right-wing Christian wackos and their psychotic claims that COVID vaccines injected into your system turns you into transhumans, Jones took aim at little girls.

Tenpenny is Mike Lindell's main gal.

Jones claimed these chemicals are causing hormonal disturbances in our children, and causing impossible things to happen.

"Girls on average used to go into puberty at 13. Now the US average is about 9," Jones said.

That's a lie of course.

The average age for a girl is around 12, but can happen between the ages of 8-13.

Duke Health writes, "Causes of early puberty in boys are similar to girls, and include thyroid disorders, abnormal brain structure, exposure to radiation therapy, and certain genetic conditions. It may also be caused by tumors of the brain, testes, liver, and/or adrenal glands."

Then Jones went even crazier.

Jones said, "Three-year-old girls are having periods. 5-year-old girls are getting pregnant because these chemicals hyper feminize females and feminized males."

This is just sick, sick, sick.

How craven does a person have to be to spew this trite?

It's Jones, so very.

The NWHN writes, "Most experts agree that the decline in the age of puberty is attributable to decreased rates of disease, increased nutrition, and human females’ ability to adapt sexual maturation to environmental cues (e.g., health, food, shelter)."

I'm not even going into how Jones claims these "chemicals" are shrinking men's penises because what he's saying about children is much more depraved.

